After A 23.53% Jump In The Last Week, Does Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s traded shares were 2.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.28% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the RGLS share is $2.32, that puts it down -84.13 from that peak though still a striking 66.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $94.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 million shares over the past three months.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. RGLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) registered a 3.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.28% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.53%, and it has moved by 45.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.97%. The short interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 5.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.17, which implies a decrease of -7.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, RGLS is trading at a discount of -58.73% off the target high and 60.32% off the low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares have gone up 55.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.67% against 16.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.20% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10k by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.00%. While earnings are projected to return 58.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 39.60% per annum.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.68%, with the float percentage being 52.26%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.45 million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $10.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund owns about 6.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.09 million, or about 4.13% of the stock, which is worth about $4.83 million.