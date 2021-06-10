Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA): Is It Possible To Be Down -22.21% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares were 2.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.37% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the AEVA share is $21.83, that puts it down -93.02 from that peak though still a striking 37.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) registered a -7.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.37% in intraday trading to $11.31 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.31%, and it has moved by 33.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.43%. The short interest in Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is 7.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.20, which implies an increase of 46.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, AEVA is trading at a discount of -165.25% off the target high and -41.47% off the low.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Aeva Technologies Inc. insiders own 50.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.27%, with the float percentage being 53.34%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.48 million shares (or 9.69% of all shares), a total value of $237.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.63 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $88.53 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF owns about 16543.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value.