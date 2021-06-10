A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), As It Continued To Fall -35.71% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $98.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the U share is $174.94, that puts it down -76.89 from that peak though still a striking 34.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $65.11. The company’s market capitalization is $26.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.54 million shares over the past three months.

Unity Software Inc. (U) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. U has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Unity Software Inc. (U) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $98.90 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.51%, and it has moved by 20.94% in 30 days. The short interest in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is 11.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $122.36, which implies an increase of 19.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $170.00 respectively. As a result, U is trading at a discount of -71.89% off the target high and 24.17% off the low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Unity Software Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Unity Software Inc. (U) shares have gone down -36.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.69% against 1.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $243.38 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $254.39 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 10.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 69.40% per annum.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Unity Software Inc. insiders own 22.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.27%, with the float percentage being 97.55%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 431 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 40.78 million shares (or 14.59% of all shares), a total value of $4.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.64 million shares, is of Resolute Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 12.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.37 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unity Software Inc. (U) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $622.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.86 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $386.99 million.