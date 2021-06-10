17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Rose 5.45% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -68.46% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s traded shares were 3.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.35% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the YQ share is $23.93, that puts it down -492.33 from that peak though still a striking 5.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $884.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. YQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) registered a -3.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.35% in intraday trading to $4.04 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.46%, and it has moved by -21.40% in 30 days. The short interest in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) is 1.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.05, which implies an increase of 95.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.79 and $110.70 respectively. As a result, YQ is trading at a discount of -2640.1% off the target high and -736.39% off the low.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) shares have gone down -66.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.98% against 27.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 120.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.65 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $112.75 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -167.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.24% per annum.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 36.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.37%, with the float percentage being 8.40%. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.02 million shares (or 3.55% of all shares), a total value of $43.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) shares are BlackRock International Impact Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Education ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that BlackRock International Impact Fund owns about 39479.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20829.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.