Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD): Stock Forecast For 2021 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.92M. ZCMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.25, offering almost -188.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.64% since then. We note from Zhongchao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

Instantly ZCMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.06% year-to-date, but still up 2.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) estimates and forecasts

ZCMD Dividends

Zhongchao Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.20% of Zhongchao Inc. shares, and 0.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.11%. Zhongchao Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 13000.0 shares worth $22100.0.

