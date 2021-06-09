YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.51, and it changed around -$0.15 or -2.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60B. YPF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.30, offering almost -32.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.92% since then. We note from YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended YPF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.72 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.23% year-to-date, but still up 12.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 38.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.82, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -14.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YPF is forecast to be at a low of $1.30 and a high of $8.74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

YPF Sociedad Anonima share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.16 percent over the past six months and at a 174.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 137.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 127.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to make $3.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.20%.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, and 13.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.97%. YPF Sociedad Anonima stock is held by 176 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.84% of the shares, which is about 11.16 million shares worth $45.87 million.

Brandes Investment Partners L.P., with 1.90% or 7.46 million shares worth $30.66 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.42 million shares worth $9.93 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $6.32 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.