You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE: BSMX).

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.30, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.39B. BSMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.19, offering almost 1.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.6% since then. We note from Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 575.04K.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BSMX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) trade information

Instantly BSMX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.31 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.19% year-to-date, but still up 5.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) is 8.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSMX is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) estimates and forecasts

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.54 percent over the past six months and at a -2.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR to make $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.55%. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR earnings are expected to increase by -24.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.20% per year for the next five years.

BSMX Dividends

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR shares, and 0.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.96%. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR stock is held by 83 institutions, with Banco Santander, S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.30% of the shares, which is about 95.01 million shares worth $522.56 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 2.49% or 16.55 million shares worth $91.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Templeton Developing Markets Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 8.04 million shares worth $38.12 million, making up 1.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Templeton Developing Markets Trust held roughly 3.73 million shares worth around $20.5 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.