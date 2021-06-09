Why Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.52M. NVCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.38, offering almost -252.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.17% since then. We note from Neovasc Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Neovasc Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NVCN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neovasc Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

Instantly NVCN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) is 11.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVCN is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -420.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -108.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Neovasc Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.43 percent over the past six months and at a 47.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -109.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -56.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Neovasc Inc. to make $870k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.76 million and $1.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -58.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -41.30%.

NVCN Dividends

Neovasc Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.09% of Neovasc Inc. shares, and 30.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.01%. Neovasc Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Magnetar Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.07% of the shares, which is about 0.72 million shares worth $0.69 million.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc., with 0.59% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8602.0 shares worth $12214.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.