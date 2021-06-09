Why China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.57 million shares of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.48, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.95M. CLEU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.46, offering almost -200.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.63% since then. We note from China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.60 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.84% year-to-date, but still up 3.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is -4.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.36% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares, and 1.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.98%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.72% of the shares, which is about 45904.0 shares worth $0.18 million.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.55% or 35084.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.