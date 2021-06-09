United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 6.97 million shares of the United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.33, and it changed around -$0.25 or -2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.53B. UMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.28, offering almost -20.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.88% since then. We note from United Microelectronics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.34 million.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended UMC as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Instantly UMC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.82 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.68% year-to-date, but still down -0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is -3.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UMC is forecast to be at a low of $6.98 and a high of $15.34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

United Microelectronics Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.19 percent over the past six months and at a 30.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 36.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 180.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect United Microelectronics Corporation to make $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.96 per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares, and 3.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.87%. United Microelectronics Corporation stock is held by 239 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.77% of the shares, which is about 19.12 million shares worth $174.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.57% or 14.13 million shares worth $128.75 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 13.57 million shares worth $122.85 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund held roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $26.51 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.