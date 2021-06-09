TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.44, and it changed around $6.61 or 17.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.32B. TSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.50, offering almost 8.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.29% since then. We note from TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) trade information

Instantly TSP has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.75 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.60% year-to-date, but still up 19.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) is 21.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSP is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) estimates and forecasts

TSP Dividends

TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.87% of TuSimple Holdings Inc. shares, and 5.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.50%. TuSimple Holdings Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Apr 29, 2021, it held 1.79% of the shares, which is about 3.31 million shares worth $127.28 million.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, with 0.46% or 0.84 million shares worth $32.4 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.