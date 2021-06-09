Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.29M. TOPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.18, offering almost -255.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.4% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Top Ships Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Top Ships Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.80% year-to-date, but still up 8.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 5.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOPS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -474.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -474.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.40%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 0.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.50%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 78208.0 shares worth $94631.0.

Squarepoint Ops LLC, with 0.13% or 50295.0 shares worth $60856.0 as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

