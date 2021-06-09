The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -28.89%

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.62, and it changed around -$0.38 or -2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.44B. GT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.70, offering almost -11.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.9% since then. We note from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.60 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 74.15% year-to-date, but still down -6.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is -3.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GT is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 71.33 percent over the past six months and at a 159.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 108.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 190.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to make $3.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.14 billion and $3.46 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings are expected to increase by -301.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.13% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, and 87.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.43%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock is held by 447 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.93% of the shares, which is about 28.03 million shares worth $492.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.14% or 21.48 million shares worth $377.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.59 million shares worth $115.74 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $110.75 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.