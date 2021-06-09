The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 6.75 million shares of the The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.25, and it changed around $0.9 or 2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.19B. GPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.63, offering almost -16.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.14% since then. We note from The Gap Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.68 million.

The Gap Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended GPS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The Gap Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.03 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.73% year-to-date, but still down -2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is -9.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPS is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

The Gap Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.21 percent over the past six months and at a 179.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 347.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect The Gap Inc. to make $4.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.97. It is important to note, however, that the 3.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.01% of The Gap Inc. shares, and 54.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.21%. The Gap Inc. stock is held by 601 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.02% of the shares, which is about 26.51 million shares worth $789.42 million.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 6.44% or 24.3 million shares worth $723.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16.25 million shares worth $483.88 million, making up 4.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.89 million shares worth around $234.87 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.