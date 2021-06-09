TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) Stock Forecast 2021: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 53.39 million shares of the TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.18, and it changed around -$1.53 or -3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.00B. TCF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.13, offering almost -10.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.73% since then. We note from TCF Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 903.50K.

TCF Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TCF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TCF Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) trade information

Instantly TCF has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.29 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.04% year-to-date, but still down -6.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) is -4.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCF is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) estimates and forecasts

TCF Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.40 percent over the past six months and at a 22.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $518.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect TCF Financial Corporation to make $517.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.60%.

TCF Dividends

TCF Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.61 per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.50% of TCF Financial Corporation shares, and 84.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.09%. TCF Financial Corporation stock is held by 447 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.03% of the shares, which is about 16.84 million shares worth $782.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.38% or 14.31 million shares worth $665.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.31 million shares worth $200.38 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 4.17 million shares worth around $193.57 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.