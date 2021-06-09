Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 6.95 million shares of the Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.28, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.37B. SU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.69, offering almost -1.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.79% since then. We note from Suncor Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.81 million.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SU as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Instantly SU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.69 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.66% year-to-date, but still up 3.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is 6.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SU is forecast to be at a low of $23.13 and a high of $33.02. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Suncor Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.60 percent over the past six months and at a 246.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. to make $7.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.17 billion and $5.72 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.00%.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.67. It is important to note, however, that the 2.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.86 per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares, and 71.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.78%. Suncor Energy Inc. stock is held by 751 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.08% of the shares, which is about 76.42 million shares worth $1.6 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 3.98% or 59.93 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 41.79 million shares worth $873.44 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 20.67 million shares worth around $345.78 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.