Stock Performance And Outlook Of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE)

In the last trading session, 3.53 million shares of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.00, and it changed around $9.85 or 16.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.44B. WWE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.32, offering almost 9.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.88% since then. We note from World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 771.04K.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended WWE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) trade information

Instantly WWE has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 70.72 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.02% year-to-date, but still up 4.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is 5.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WWE is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) estimates and forecasts

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.31 percent over the past six months and at a 3.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -55.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $251.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. to make $251.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $223.4 million and $222.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.70%. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 83.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.

WWE Dividends

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 0.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.32 per year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares, and 120.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.96%. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 343 institutions, with Lindsell Train Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 24.47% of the shares, which is about 11.08 million shares worth $600.96 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.14% or 5.04 million shares worth $273.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $71.6 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $68.21 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.