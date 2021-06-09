Stock Performance And Outlook Of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU)

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.73, and it changed around $0.43 or 5.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.71M. WAFU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -171.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.39% since then. We note from Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Instantly WAFU has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.94 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 96.69% year-to-date, but still up 14.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) is 12.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

WAFU Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.04% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares, and 1.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.93%. Wah Fu Education Group Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.87% of the shares, which is about 38284.0 shares worth $0.48 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.17% or 7572.0 shares worth $94650.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.