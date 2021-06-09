Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 6.05 million shares of the Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $214.12, and it changed around -$2.83 or -1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.47B. SQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $283.19, offering almost -32.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $84.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.74% since then. We note from Square Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.46 million.

Square Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended SQ as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Square Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) trade information

Instantly SQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 224.88 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.62% year-to-date, but still down -3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is -8.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $280.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SQ is forecast to be at a low of $175.00 and a high of $380.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Square Inc. (SQ) estimates and forecasts

Square Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.87 percent over the past six months and at a 78.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 114.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Square Inc. to make $5.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 67.40%.

SQ Dividends

Square Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.23% of Square Inc. shares, and 74.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.83%. Square Inc. stock is held by 1,645 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 28.24 million shares worth $6.15 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.16% or 24.13 million shares worth $5.25 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10.81 million shares worth $2.35 billion, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 6.53 million shares worth around $1.48 billion, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.