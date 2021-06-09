SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6.99 million shares of the SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.61, and it changed around $1.38 or 22.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.65M. SPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.67, offering almost -513.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.44% since then. We note from SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 409.22K.
SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information
Instantly SPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.59 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.04% year-to-date, but still up 1.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is 1.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -661.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPI is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 86.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 86.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.
SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.70%.
SPI Dividends
SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.35% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares, and 10.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.87%. SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.05% of the shares, which is about 1.68 million shares worth $12.62 million.
Ergoteles, LLC, with 0.83% or 0.2 million shares worth $1.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $10.92 million, making up 6.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 19429.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.