Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -36.31% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.69, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.66B. LUV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.75, offering almost -10.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.48% since then. We note from Southwest Airlines Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.17 million.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LUV as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Instantly LUV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.34 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.37% year-to-date, but still down -3.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is -4.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUV is forecast to be at a low of $64.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Southwest Airlines Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.77 percent over the past six months and at a 78.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 108.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 69.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. to make $4.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 billion and $1.79 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 281.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 152.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.70%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares, and 80.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.11%. Southwest Airlines Co. stock is held by 1,352 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.97% of the shares, which is about 58.98 million shares worth $3.6 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.79% or 51.95 million shares worth $3.17 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 28.62 million shares worth $1.75 billion, making up 4.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.65 million shares worth around $1.02 billion, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.