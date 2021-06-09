Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6.29 million shares of the Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.03, and it changed around -$0.3 or -0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.30B. WORK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.57, offering almost -1.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.29% since then. We note from Slack Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.82 million.

Slack Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended WORK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Slack Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

Instantly WORK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.67 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is 6.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WORK is forecast to be at a low of $43.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

Slack Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.87 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $285.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Slack Technologies Inc. to make $308.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

WORK Dividends

Slack Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares, and 75.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.07%. Slack Technologies Inc. stock is held by 768 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 41.8 million shares worth $1.77 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.60% or 28.11 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 12.93 million shares worth $546.07 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 10.37 million shares worth around $438.12 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.