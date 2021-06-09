Shares Of Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Could Show A Loss Of -28.01%

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were traded, and its beta was 4.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.59, and it changed around $0.85 or 2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.98B. MTDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.94, offering almost -1.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.27% since then. We note from Matador Resources Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Matador Resources Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MTDR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matador Resources Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.7 for the current quarter.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) trade information

Instantly MTDR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.94 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 178.52% year-to-date, but still up 3.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is 16.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.27, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTDR is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) estimates and forecasts

Matador Resources Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 185.87 percent over the past six months and at a 412.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,433.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 560.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $335.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Matador Resources Company to make $331.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $165.41 million and $203.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 102.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.10%.

MTDR Dividends

Matador Resources Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.01% of Matador Resources Company shares, and 87.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.66%. Matador Resources Company stock is held by 326 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.50% of the shares, which is about 18.1 million shares worth $424.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.30% or 12.03 million shares worth $282.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.31 million shares worth $171.45 million, making up 6.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $73.74 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.