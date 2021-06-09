Risk-Takers Will Like Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY).

In the last trading session, 6.77 million shares of the Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around $0.38 or 5.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.70B. CLNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.61, offering almost 4.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.18% since then. We note from Colony Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Colony Capital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLNY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Colony Capital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) trade information

Instantly CLNY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.10 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 64.86% year-to-date, but still up 14.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) is 13.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 69.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLNY is forecast to be at a low of $7.25 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) estimates and forecasts

Colony Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 65.90 percent over the past six months and at a 77.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $325.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Colony Capital Inc. to make $279.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 986.10%.

CLNY Dividends

Colony Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.50% of Colony Capital Inc. shares, and 88.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.61%. Colony Capital Inc. stock is held by 380 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.26% of the shares, which is about 69.35 million shares worth $449.41 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.62% or 51.64 million shares worth $334.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 21.54 million shares worth $106.83 million, making up 4.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 19.36 million shares worth around $125.47 million, which represents about 3.98% of the total shares outstanding.