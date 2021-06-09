ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 3.7 million shares of the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.62M. RETO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.66, offering almost -205.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.0% since then. We note from ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.14K.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Instantly RETO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 80.59% year-to-date, but still up 6.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is 6.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7040.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.00%.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.27% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares, and 1.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.38%. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.21% or 50995.0 shares worth $33886.0 as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.