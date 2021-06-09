Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around $0.26 or 13.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.20M. NEW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.39, offering almost -484.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.75% since then. We note from Puxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 660.95K.

Puxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NEW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Puxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

Instantly NEW has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1400 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.04% year-to-date, but still down -7.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) is -41.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEW is forecast to be at a low of $88.41 and a high of $88.41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4070.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4070.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

NEW Dividends

Puxin Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Puxin Limited shares, and 12.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.05%. Puxin Limited stock is held by 52 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 2.25 million shares worth $8.99 million.

Franchise Capital Limited, with 1.33% or 1.16 million shares worth $4.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 38360.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held roughly 30000.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.