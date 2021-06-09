Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.81 million shares of the Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.08 or 7.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.76M. PULM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.04, offering almost -186.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.64% since then. We note from Pulmatrix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) trade information

Instantly PULM has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.34% year-to-date, but still up 5.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) is 10.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PULM is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -371.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -371.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) estimates and forecasts

Pulmatrix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.48 percent over the past six months and at a 46.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -84.20%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.90%.

PULM Dividends

Pulmatrix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares, and 22.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.79%. Pulmatrix Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.25% of the shares, which is about 2.39 million shares worth $3.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.10% or 1.74 million shares worth $2.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.2 million shares worth $1.59 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.6 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.