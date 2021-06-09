Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.71 million shares of the Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.00, and it changed around -$2.74 or -23.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. OPRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.93, offering almost -54.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.78% since then. We note from Opera Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 178.28K.

Opera Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPRA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Opera Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Instantly OPRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -23.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.44 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.42% year-to-date, but still down -24.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) is -14.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPRA is forecast to be at a low of $14.40 and a high of $18.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Opera Limited (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -81.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Opera Limited to make $61.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.10%.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Opera Limited shares, and 13.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.31%. Opera Limited stock is held by 63 institutions, with Genesis Investment Management, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.84% of the shares, which is about 5.77 million shares worth $57.73 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC, with 1.06% or 1.26 million shares worth $12.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Parametric International Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $12.61 million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Parametric International Equity Fund held roughly 61800.0 shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.