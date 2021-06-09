Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: OTLY): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OTLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.25, and it changed around -$0.74 or -2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.02B. OTLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.19, offering almost -3.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.85% since then. We note from Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.88 million.

Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OTLY) trade information

Instantly OTLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.44 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.61% year-to-date, but still up 7.32% over the last five days.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTLY is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (OTLY) estimates and forecasts

OTLY Dividends

Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares shares, and 0.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.02%.