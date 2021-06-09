NOV Inc.’s (NYSE: NOV) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 6.0 million shares of the NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were traded, and its beta was 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.53, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.86B. NOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.02, offering almost -2.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.08% since then. We note from NOV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 million.

NOV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NOV as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NOV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Instantly NOV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.83 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.68% year-to-date, but still up 3.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 1.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.77, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOV is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

NOV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.48 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -750.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect NOV Inc. to make $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.90%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of NOV Inc. shares, and 91.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.23%. NOV Inc. stock is held by 555 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 44.12 million shares worth $605.81 million.

Pzena Investment Management, LLC, with 10.12% or 39.52 million shares worth $542.65 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 23.77 million shares worth $294.23 million, making up 6.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 10.99 million shares worth around $150.96 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.