New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 8.32 million shares of the New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.21, and it changed around $0.24 or 2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.17B. NRZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.48, offering almost -2.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.09% since then. We note from New Residential Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.30 million.

New Residential Investment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NRZ as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New Residential Investment Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) trade information

Instantly NRZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.22 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.78% year-to-date, but still up 4.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is 5.85% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRZ is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) estimates and forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.97 percent over the past six months and at a -6.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $235.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. to make $230.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 111.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.10%. New Residential Investment Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -362.10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.46% per year for the next five years.

NRZ Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 7.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares, and 44.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.68%. New Residential Investment Corp. stock is held by 451 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.75% of the shares, which is about 36.18 million shares worth $359.58 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.87% or 27.38 million shares worth $272.18 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 13.05 million shares worth $122.52 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.87 million shares worth around $117.94 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.