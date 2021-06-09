MFA Financial Inc.’s (MFA): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 2.69 million shares of the MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.84, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. MFA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.72, offering almost 2.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.64% since then. We note from MFA Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

MFA Financial Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MFA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MFA Financial Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) trade information

Instantly MFA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.89 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.82% year-to-date, but still up 6.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) is 8.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.65, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MFA is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) estimates and forecasts

MFA Financial Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.45 percent over the past six months and at a 127.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -47.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MFA Financial Inc. to make $28.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.63 million and $37.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -45.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.70%.

MFA Dividends

MFA Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 6.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 12.36 per year.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of MFA Financial Inc. shares, and 64.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.39%. MFA Financial Inc. stock is held by 275 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.26% of the shares, which is about 45.29 million shares worth $184.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.02% or 44.23 million shares worth $180.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 18.43 million shares worth $67.08 million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.81 million shares worth around $52.14 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.