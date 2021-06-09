Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.20, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.10B. MLCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.65, offering almost -37.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.7% since then. We note from Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MLCO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.38 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.41% year-to-date, but still down -1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is -6.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MLCO is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.58 percent over the past six months and at a 69.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 106.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $688.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to make $968.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $175.85 million and $238.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 291.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 306.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.92%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 2.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, and 39.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.84%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock is held by 406 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.19% of the shares, which is about 29.62 million shares worth $589.8 million.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC, with 4.30% or 20.59 million shares worth $409.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 28.06 million shares worth $520.59 million, making up 5.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 6.89 million shares worth around $137.21 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.