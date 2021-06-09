Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 12.5 million shares of the Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.23, and it changed around $0.45 or 3.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.11B. LUMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.60, offering almost -9.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.12% since then. We note from Lumen Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.26 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LUMN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Instantly LUMN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.24 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.21% year-to-date, but still up 7.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is 8.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 88.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.85, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -40.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUMN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 1.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Lumen Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.22 percent over the past six months and at a -1.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Lumen Technologies Inc. to make $4.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.90%.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.43 per year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, and 76.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.81%. Lumen Technologies Inc. stock is held by 986 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.30% of the shares, which is about 124.89 million shares worth $1.67 billion.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 8.80% or 97.26 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 30.9 million shares worth $412.5 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 24.64 million shares worth around $328.92 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.