Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG): Decline Of -25.93% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.70, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.23B. LYG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -4.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.67% since then. We note from Lloyds Banking Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.53 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended LYG as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Instantly LYG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.80 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.31% year-to-date, but still down -1.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 6.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYG is forecast to be at a low of $2.23 and a high of $3.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Lloyds Banking Group plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.85 percent over the past six months and at a 175.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.00%. Lloyds Banking Group plc earnings are expected to increase by -64.80% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -10.30% per year for the next five years.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, and 1.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.43%. Lloyds Banking Group plc stock is held by 255 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 41.29 million shares worth $95.8 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.18% or 32.78 million shares worth $76.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1.84 million shares worth $3.28 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.