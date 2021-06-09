LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.85, and it changed around $2.71 or 20.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $414.79M. LFMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.02, offering almost -108.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.17% since then. We note from LifeMD Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

LifeMD Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LFMD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LifeMD Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

Instantly LFMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.99 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 142.73% year-to-date, but still up 24.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) is 91.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LFMD is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

LifeMD Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 87.13 percent over the past six months and at a 75.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 149.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect LifeMD Inc. to make $25.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.81% of LifeMD Inc. shares, and 20.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.00%. LifeMD Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.85% of the shares, which is about 0.74 million shares worth $11.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.70% or 0.71 million shares worth $11.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.44 million shares worth $6.96 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $3.13 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.