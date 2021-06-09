Let’s Talk About How ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 7.51 million shares of the ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.70, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.77B. ING currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.28, offering almost -4.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.61% since then. We note from ING Groep N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.26 million.

ING Groep N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ING as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ING Groep N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

Instantly ING has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.19 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.13% year-to-date, but still down -3.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is 3.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ING is forecast to be at a low of $10.99 and a high of $17.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

ING Groep N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.64 percent over the past six months and at a 84.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.20%. ING Groep N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -48.10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.70% per year for the next five years.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ING Groep N.V. shares, and 3.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.25%. ING Groep N.V. stock is held by 302 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.07% of the shares, which is about 41.71 million shares worth $510.07 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 0.25% or 9.8 million shares worth $92.47 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 9.79 million shares worth $86.31 million, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $10.25 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.