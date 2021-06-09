Let’s Get Started On The Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around $0.12 or 6.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $379.76M. YJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.05, offering almost -218.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.11% since then. We note from Yunji Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 367.55K.

Yunji Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YJ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yunji Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Instantly YJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1000 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.78% year-to-date, but still down -2.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is -10.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YJ is forecast to be at a low of $22.09 and a high of $22.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1062.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1062.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Yunji Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.56 percent over the past six months and at a 266.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.10%, up from the previous year.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.48% of Yunji Inc. shares, and 10.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.67%. Yunji Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.27% of the shares, which is about 10.97 million shares worth $23.59 million.

Penserra Capital Management LLC, with 0.32% or 0.38 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify International Online Retail ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.