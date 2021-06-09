Let’s Get Started On The Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 9.28 million shares of the Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.23, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.36B. GGB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.27, offering almost -16.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.71% since then. We note from Gerdau S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.04 million.

Gerdau S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GGB as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gerdau S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Instantly GGB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.69 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.04% year-to-date, but still down -5.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is -9.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGB is forecast to be at a low of $4.97 and a high of $8.62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Gerdau S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.76 percent over the past six months and at a 303.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 222.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gerdau S.A. to make $3.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.54 billion and $2.33 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 126.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.80%.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.35 per year.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gerdau S.A. shares, and 23.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.65%. Gerdau S.A. stock is held by 200 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.27% of the shares, which is about 129.21 million shares worth $603.41 million.

Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, with 1.77% or 20.25 million shares worth $94.56 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 68.78 million shares worth $367.26 million, making up 6.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 41.78 million shares worth around $223.12 million, which represents about 3.65% of the total shares outstanding.