JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 6.21 million shares of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.33, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.11B. JBLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.96, offering almost -13.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.72% since then. We note from JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.65 million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended JBLU as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.75 for the current quarter.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.45 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.94% year-to-date, but still down -4.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -1.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JBLU is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

JetBlue Airways Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.83 percent over the past six months and at a 57.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 88.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corporation to make $1.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $215 million and $492 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 563.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 237.10%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, and 82.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.64%. JetBlue Airways Corporation stock is held by 463 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.98% of the shares, which is about 37.93 million shares worth $551.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.58% or 27.18 million shares worth $395.23 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 8.97 million shares worth $165.24 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.74 million shares worth around $127.11 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.