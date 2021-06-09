Is Oscar Health Inc.’s (NYSE: OSCR) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.68, and it changed around -$0.57 or -1.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.95B. OSCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.00, offering almost -29.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.03% since then. We note from Oscar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.70 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.59% year-to-date, but still up 13.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is 27.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSCR is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.44% of Oscar Health Inc. shares, and 90.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.49%. Oscar Health Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Thrive Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 19.07% of the shares, which is about 32.86 million shares worth $883.25 million.

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC, with 8.40% or 14.46 million shares worth $388.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.49 million shares worth $66.96 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $40.54 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.