Is Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.39, and it changed around $1.49 or 5.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.90B. EDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.20, offering almost -12.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.89% since then. We note from Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Instantly EDR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.50 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is -7.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDR is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.01% of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 74.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.51%.