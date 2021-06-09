Is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (NYSE: DB) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.61, and it changed around -$0.31 or -2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.00B. DB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.34, offering almost -5.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.34% since then. We note from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Instantly DB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.26 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.88% year-to-date, but still down -1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is 5.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.88, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DB is forecast to be at a low of $9.64 and a high of $18.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.76 percent over the past six months and at a 1,150.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft earnings are expected to increase by 102.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.01% per year for the next five years.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.04% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, and 34.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.22%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock is held by 580 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.78% of the shares, which is about 98.78 million shares worth $1.19 billion.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with 3.24% or 67.06 million shares worth $804.77 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 88.92 million shares worth $969.19 million, making up 4.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 27.57 million shares worth around $279.01 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.