Is Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.37, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.49B. DEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.66, offering almost -1.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.07% since then. We note from Denbury Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 963.29K.

Denbury Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DEN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denbury Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) trade information

Instantly DEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.59 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 173.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) is 19.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DEN is forecast to be at a low of $57.00 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 716.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 814.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $216.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Denbury Inc. to make $216.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.30%.

DEN Dividends

Denbury Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.84% of Denbury Inc. shares, and 90.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.15%. Denbury Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 24.75% of the shares, which is about 12.38 million shares worth $317.99 million.

Goldentree Asset Management LP, with 11.04% or 5.52 million shares worth $141.79 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and American High-Income Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $83.01 million, making up 5.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American High-Income Trust held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $99.89 million, which represents about 4.17% of the total shares outstanding.