InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.64M. NVIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.55, offering almost -231.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.06% since then. We note from InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Instantly NVIV has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7882 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.77% year-to-date, but still up 11.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is 9.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVIV is forecast to be at a low of $37.50 and a high of $37.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4770.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4770.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.17% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares, and 13.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.40%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.17% of the shares, which is about 1.09 million shares worth $1.08 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.21% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.