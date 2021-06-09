ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.60, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.07B. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.42, offering almost -191.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.49% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IBRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.14 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.03% year-to-date, but still down -11.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is -6.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBRX is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 82.59% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares, and 4.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.62%.