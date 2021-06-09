Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -59.77% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.46, and it changed around -$0.48 or -0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.44B. HYFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.48, offering almost -60.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.05% since then. We note from Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 664.49K.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HYFM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Instantly HYFM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.00 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.08% year-to-date, but still up 2.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) is -7.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYFM is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. to make $124.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

HYFM Dividends

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.50% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares, and 24.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.93%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.29% of the shares, which is about 0.9 million shares worth $54.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.88% or 0.74 million shares worth $44.75 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.54 million shares worth $32.58 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $38.32 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.