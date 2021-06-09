How To Invest In Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.46, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.92M. GRIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.84, offering almost -163.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.6% since then. We note from Muscle Maker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 588.84K.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Instantly GRIL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.57% year-to-date, but still up 10.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) is -5.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.13% of Muscle Maker Inc. shares, and 6.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.57%. Muscle Maker Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.99% of the shares, which is about 0.59 million shares worth $1.35 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.51% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $1.11 million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.