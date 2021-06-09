How To Invest In Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.37 million shares of the Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.47, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $311.70M. FRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.20, offering almost -73.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.16% since then. We note from Forest Road Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) trade information

Instantly FRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.10 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.76% year-to-date, but still up 3.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) is 3.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRX is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) estimates and forecasts

FRX Dividends

Forest Road Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. shares, and 37.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.60%. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.60% of the shares, which is about 1.08 million shares worth $10.92 million.

Weiss Asset Management LP, with 1.84% or 0.55 million shares worth $5.58 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Managed Portfolio Series- Friess Small Cap Growth Fd and Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 63800.0 shares worth $0.65 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund held roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.