How To Invest In CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.67, and it changed around -$0.17 or -3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $327.46M. CBAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.06, offering almost -94.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.33% since then. We note from CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 838.36K.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CBAY as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Instantly CBAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.03 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.64% year-to-date, but still up 6.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is 11.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBAY is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -221.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.14 percent over the past six months and at a -50.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -68.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -76.50% in the next quarter.

CBAY Dividends

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 82.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.76%. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.94% of the shares, which is about 10.3 million shares worth $59.12 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 7.81% or 5.39 million shares worth $30.92 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $11.35 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $7.84 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.